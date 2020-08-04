SAFETY FIRST: Safety measures for voters this primary election day

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are voting in-person, there will be some noticeable changes.

Here at the South Washington Precinct, you will find hand sanitizer available in multiple spots, as well as markers signaling safe social distancing guidelines.

Poll workers tell Araceli Crescencio they have a system to ensure voters are using materials such as pens only once.

Polls have been open since 7:00 this morning, and you will have until 8:00 EST tonight to come in and vote.

People are highly encouraged to wear face masks, although they are not required, but many of the people 6 News spoke with today had one on.

“I felt totally safe. Definitely, like I said they had the social distancing and I didn’t see anyone without a mask,” Michelle Bushaw, a Lansing voter said.

It was very safe. There’s a lot of distance and a lot of hand sanitizer on the tables. We used one pen through out the whole process and everyone was really knowledgeable this time,” Bushaw said.

There is still time to make it out to vote. The polls close at 8:00 p.m.

Make sure to stick with 6 News. We will have updated election results later today on some of the key races and proposals.