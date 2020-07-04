Safety precautions to take during and after garage sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Garage sales continued in mid-michigan this weekend Even as health departments are tracking cases of COVID-19 that started at an Eaton County garage sale last week.

Right now there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to a Charlotte garage sale that happened last weekend, according to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

6 News stopped by a few garage sales around mid-Michigan today. The hosts of those sales didn’t want to speak on camera but said the news about a recent rise in cases has slowed down business for them.

A spokesperson for the Barry-Eaton District Health Department says garage sales are more of a low-risk activity because they usually take place outside, but it’s still important to take safety precautions during these sales.

“One of the things that we would ask people who are hosting garage sales to do is to ask people to be wearing a mask when they’re attending their garage sale,” public information officer Anne Barna says. “And then also provide some hand sanitizer and encourage people to use it. Because coronavirus is circulating right now in our community and we’ve seen an increase in cases in the past week or two, we want to make sure that people understand that just because someone seems healthy, they might be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic for coronavirus.”

If you do decide to shop at a garage sale any time soon, it’s important to clean and disinfect anything you buy once you get home. That includes throwing any clothes into the washer and dryer and wiping down any hard surfaces with an EPA-approved disinfecting cleaner.