Safety tips for snow and cold weather

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A 31-year-old man from Jackson has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

The 31-year-old is former Jackson County basketball coach Jerrell Sanders, according to our media partners at MLive.

Sanders was arraigned today on one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The man coached the alleged victim in travel basketball and gave her private lessons, Jackson County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey said at the arraignment.

The alleged incident happened in early November and Michigan State Police started an investigation into Sanders on November 19, 1st Lt. Kevin Rod said.

Sanders admitted to the incident during an interview with Michigan State Police, Guernsey said at the arraignment. Defense attorney Kenneth Hotchkiss was not present at that interview and said he could not confirm or deny the statement.

Sanders is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in early December.