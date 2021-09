Saginaw hopes charging stations will bring people to town

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, a Chevrolet Bolt charges at an Electrify America site outside Colorado Mills outlet mall in downtown Lakewood, Colo. Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network funded with money paid by Volkswagen as punishment for its emissions cheating scandal, says it plans to more than double its number of charging stations throughout the United States and Canada. The expansion will include 1,800 fast-charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers by 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicles heading to northern Michigan are invited to stop and get some juice in Saginaw.

The city said it has installed its first set of charging stations.

“There are very few charging stations in cities north of Saginaw, so traveling to destinations such as Traverse City or Mackinac Island can sometimes be a challenge for electric vehicle drivers,” City Manager Tim Morales said. “This will definitely fill a void in our community and throughout this region.”

He said the charging stations will also draw visitors to downtown Saginaw and the Old Town area. Six more chargers should be ready by late November.

The total cost was more than $250,000, though state grants and rebates from Consumers Energy will cover more than half, MLive.com reported.