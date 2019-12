(WNEM / WLNS): A Saginaw man has been reported dead after being found trapped underneath the wheels of a tractor.

Michigan State Police responded to a call near Pierce and Center in Saginaw County at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Investigators said the 69-year-old man appeared to be tilling the field and may have been trying to get his tractor out of the dirt when he was run over.