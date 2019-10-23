Saginaw man sentenced to up to 30 years over heroin death

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Health officials are warning that Jackson County residents are getting calls asking for health insurance information and that these calls are a scam.

The Jackson County Health Department believes the scam is targeting the elderly to obtain sensitive information.

The health department wants to remind residents that due to privacy reasons they would NOT call or leave a message asking for health insurance information.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is encouraged to ask the caller to identify themselves and ask for as much information as possible such as a name or call-back number then reporting it to the police by call 9-1-1.

Anyone who is unsure about the information being requested can call the Jackson County Health Department's main number at (517) 788 - 4420.