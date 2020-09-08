Saint Gerard School in Lansing transfers to online learning after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Starting today, all Saint Gerard Junior High students will now be transferred to online learning after a member of the junior high staff tested positive for COVID-19.



Over the Labor Day weekend, a member of the junior high staff tested positive for COVID-19. They immediately informed the school administration who, in turn, promptly contacted Barry-Eaton County Health Department for advice and guidance.

The health department recommended that all Saint Gerard junior high students and teachers stay at home for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Junior high school families were then informed of this decision on Monday, September 7, with 68 junior high students and five teachers instructed not to return to school until, at least, Monday, September 21. That’s around 18% of all the students in the school.

“Our school’s Safe Re-Opening Plan, published last month following approval from the local health department, contained contingency for this very scenario and, so, we’ve been prepared for this situation recognizing that it was, regrettably, likely to occur at some stage sooner or later,” added Principal Rzepecki.

Today, health department staff have been contacting all junior high families regarding contact tracing. Meanwhile, the school building is closed today for deep-cleaning.

Saint Gerard re-opened for the new school year on August 27.

The school’s 12-page Re-Opening Plan for safe in-person learning was written according to the current COVID-19 guidance from the State of Michigan and in consultation with the Barry-Eaton County Health Department and the Diocese of Lansing Office of Catholic School.

While the majority of Saint Gerard parents have opted for in-person learning, the school continues to offer distance learning for those families who prefer online education for their children. Distance learning will continue for the next 14 days after the junior high school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.