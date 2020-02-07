Saline officials to host ‘listening session’ in wake of uproar over racist remarks

SALINE, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials in Saline plan to host a community forum Sunday to “launch a dialogue of education, understanding and healing” in the wake of what became a national uproar over racist remarks.



The “listening session” is scheduled for February 9th at Saline City Hall, said Washtenaw County Commissioner Shannon Beeman, in a statement read at a Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.



Beeman along with two other officials want to give residents a chance to talk, instead of vice versa, according to a report from our media partners at MLive.



“We want it to be more of a listening session for us as community leaders,” Beeman said. “We don’t want to come in and feel that we understand everything, or even that we have all the answers. We want to come in and honor the experiences of people affected by the incidents of late and give them space to communicate.”



The city south of Ann Arbor is confronting perceptions of bigotry after video footage of racist remarks at a Monday community meeting. The February 3rd meeting on diversity and inclusion in the Saline Area Schools district was in response to a series of racist Snapchat messages between students that came to light January 27th.



Tensions rose further and gained widespread attention this week after a man asked a Hispanic parent — who was in the middle of describing his sons’ experiences with bullying and racism in the district — why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.”