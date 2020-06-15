Salons preparing to reopen Monday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the green light to personal care services, like tattoo shops, barbershops and hair and nail salons, to reopen on Monday, June 15th.

Cristi Carpenter is a licensed nail technician at Plenty of Polish in Lansing and is one of the many people across the state getting ready to open their doors.

She’s been doing nails for more than 20 years, but has been out of work since nail salons had to close back in March due to Covid-19 concerns.

“It’s been a struggle and the uncertainty of when we were going to open, that was probably the most difficult,” said Carpenter.

She says that she misses her clients and they become almost family. Come Monday morning though, she’ll be back to business, but not as usual.

“We’re having clients wait in their cars until we come and get them, we’ll probably do check up calls, the night before to make sure people are feeling well, we’ll be taking temperatures, wearing face masks and face shields and we ask that our clients wear a face mask,” said Carpenter.

Except, Carpenter isn’t the only one anxious to get back into the salon.

“A lot of us are already booked you know at least a couple of weeks out, people are anxious to get in, we’re trying to get people called back as soon as possible, I’m sure Monday the phones will really be ringing off the hook,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says she has even taken extra precautions.

“I’ve taken 3 online courses, in health and disease control, sanitation…Covid-9 certification, the regular certification and the committed to health and safety,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says she’s putting health and safety first and hope her clients do too.

“Our clients matter and we want you to be safe and we’re going to be safe and please don’t come in if you have any symptoms,” said Carpenter.