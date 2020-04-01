Salvation Army battles food shortage

Neighbors in need. That’s been the story here at the Jackson Salvation Army. Today, the organization says they are preparing for even more families, but right now they need the help of the community.

The empty shelves tell a story that Major Jose Tamayo has never seen before.

“My heart goes out because we see these empty shelves where they used to be filled, and again food is a basic staple of life. People don’t need to be worried about what are they going to eat during this time of need,” said Commanding Officer at the Jackson Salvation Army, Major Jose Tamayo.

Every year more than 18,000 people rely on the the food here. The director says they are responding to needs as quickly as they can, but fewer donations, drives, and volunteers takes a toll.

“We’re on shortened hours, but we are seeing increased demand significantly. Week over week we are up probably thirty percent in food distribution,” said Director of Development at the Jackson Salvation Army, Brad Patterson.

The biggest needs right now are non-perishable foods, children’s items like coloring books, and crayons, as well as cleaning supplies. All donations can be dropped off from 8:30 AM to 12 PM Monday through Thursday.

For Major Tamayo, he says it doesn’t matter who you are, we all need help at one point in our lives.

“We’re all a pay check away from being there ourselves. I always say that, and it’s true, and if your in need, no matter what your situation is, and we have people from all walks of life coming in here, all income levels. This is truly a different type of situation,” said Major Tamayo.

To give back there is a link below.

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/jackson/