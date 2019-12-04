Salvation Army of Jackson County behind in its annual donations

The Jackson County Branch of the Salvation Army is calling for community action after falling behind one week in fundraising compared with the previous year.

In order just to meet the County food distribution goal, the organization must collect: 700 chickens, 350 Turkeys, and 350 Hams. As of December 4, The Jackson County Red Kettle Campaign is short one week of fundraising dollars, and in need of 450 frozen chickens, 100 frozen Turkeys, and 300 frozen hams.

The non-profit said the goal is to raise $225,000 from now until Dec. 23 from the Red Kettles, Christmas mail donation and in-kind giving.

The 6 News team will be ringing bells at the Red Kettles on Friday Dec. 13, 2019. The location and time are to be determined. 6 News will update viewers on where to go to donate to Salvation Army.