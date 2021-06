LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Salvation Army of Lansing is kicking off the summer with a neighborhood block party.

The block party is scheduled for this afternoon from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Lansing Citadel Building on 525 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to attend. There will be activities like bike giveaways, free hot dogs, nachos, drinks, snacks, games and prizes.