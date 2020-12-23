Salvation Army sees significant decrease in red kettle donations

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The bell ringing in front of your local grocery store is a sound you haven’t heard as much this holiday season. The pandemic caused the Salvation Army to scale back on bell ringers, and held more virtual events. The result? An alarming decrease in donations.

“Our bell ringing was 50 percent less than previous years because of Covid not allowing us to stand at certain locations,” said Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army of Jackson, Major Jose Tamayo.

This holiday season the Jackson Salvation Army still gave more than 700 households toys, and food baskets, but now it’s time to start paying for it all.

“It’s been a struggle, and a challenge to do that,” said Tamayo.

That’s why they’re calling on the community for help. Organizations like Lume Cannabis are answering the call by donating $5,000 that will be used to purchase about 30,000 pounds of food.

“Jackson welcomed us with open arms here in the community. Just under a month ago we opened our doors, so we always try and give back especially to the local community, so the five thousand dollars is a donation to make a difference locally, said Store Manager for Lume Cannabis Company, Doug McLaughlin-Williams.

The Salvation Army says every penny matters especially as families go into a new year with more unknowns.

“No child should go without food or family go without food. Nobody should have to worry about where my rent is going to come from, all those type of things. Yes the government steps in and gives small stimulus checks, and that kind of thing, but those go quickly, and I believe we are going to be flooded after this first part of the year.

The organization says they are confident the community of Jackson will come through just like they always do. To donate, there is a link below.

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/Jackson/