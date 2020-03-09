Sanders addresses Coronavirus at Detroit roundtable

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A day after capturing a share of its third straight Big Ten title, Michigan State saw its two best players record rare accomplishments.

Xavier Tillman was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while Cassius Winston earned his second straight first-team All-Big Ten honor when the league announced its postseason honors on Monday night, according to reports by our media partners at MLive.

Tillman also took home second-team All-Big Ten honors, a year after taking home Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Spartans guard Rocket Watts was also named to the conference’s All-Freshman team.

The honors came after Michigan State beat Ohio State on Sunday at home to complete a comeback bid for a third straight Big Ten title.