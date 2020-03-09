Sanders addresses Coronavirus at Detroit roundtable

DETROIT Mich. (WLNS) Monday afternoon, Senator Bernie Sanders took a break from his string of rallies in Michigan, to have a round table discussion about the Coronavirus with doctors and healthcare professionals.
He started the discussion criticizing how the current administration is handling the outbreak, starting with the President.
“To suggest to people that when you are sick, you go to work might be the stupidest advice ever made by a President of the United States,” said the Vermont Senator.
Health Officials suggest people with the Coronavirus should quarantine themselves, but Sanders says, many Americans can’t afford the time off.
“The United States remains the only major country on Earth not to guarantee paid sick leave and paid family leave. Now that is absurd in a general sense, but it’s particularly dangerous given the moment we are at right now.”
As of now 500 people in the U.S. have been confirmed to have CO-VID 19, and 22 have died from it.
Sanders says the government should be putting more resources towards creating a vaccine, and making it available and affordable for everyone living in this Country.
The Trump administration says the Democrats are overhyping the Coronavirus and using it as a tactic to derail his re-election campaign.
