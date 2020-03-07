Sanders talks policy and strategy ahead of Michigan primary

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)– Bernie Sanders won the Michigan primary in 2016 but it still wasn’t enough for him to come away with the Democratic nomination. Before his rally in Dearborn on Saturday morning, he told 6 News exclusively that this year he thinks he can take it all the way to the White House.

Sanders was ready to talk about the issues he feels matter most to Michigan’s voters, like climate change and income inequality.

“The biggest issue is, what side are you on,” Sanders says. “This is a state, Detroit is a city which has suffered a whole lot as a result of disastrous trade agreements which benefit large corporations at the expense of working families.”

While he hopes to pull off another primary win against former Vice President Joe Biden and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, he says the real victory is in uniting the Democratic party by November.

“The differences that we may have, that Biden and I may have with each other,” Sanders says, “are insignificant compared to the differences we have with Trump. It is absolutely imperative that we defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

For now there’s still a race to run and several issues to address.

“We need an economy, we need a government that works for all of us. Not just the people on top, not just the one percent, not just wealthy campaign contributors.”

Sanders still has a few events lined up this weekend, along with other candidates who are coming to Michigan ahead of the primary on Tuesday. We’ll keep following that for you and let you know what happens as we get closer to the vote.