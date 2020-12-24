Santa stopped in Mid-Michigan on Christmas Eve to meet families

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas Eve is a busy day for Santa, but he still managed to make a stop in Mid-Michigan to say hello to families.

Peacock Road Family Farm hosted their annual meet-and-great with Santa Claus at his cabin in the woods. This year, no one could sit on Santa’s lap but he still heard everyone’s wishes.

“Everybody wants a Barbie, or a truck or a tractor. But there’s… dinosaurs are big. You can’t go wrong with stuffed animals,” Santa said.

Families couldn’t go inside Santa’s cabin like usual. Tiffanie Hennard and her husband took their two daughters to see him.

Tiffanie said seeing Santa, even behind glass, was the Christmas cheer her family needed.

“I just think that you need to look for the magic in everything. And with the way this year has been going and the unknown of everything, it’s just nice to have this here as something that you’re always looking forward to that shouldn’t change too much,” Tiffanie said.

After talking with Santa, families drank hot cocoa, roasted marshmallows, and huddled around campfires.