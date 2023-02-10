IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 28-year-old Saranac man is in jail after allegedly sexting with a minor.

The suspect, Zachary Johnston, is accused of sending sexually explicit images to minors as well as soliciting images from them.

Police say Johnston continuously sexted the minor from January 2 to January 27 of this year.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation on January 30. Johnston was questioned by detectives on February 8. Police say he lied to detectives during the interview.

He was then arrested and taken to the Ionia County Jail.

Johnston is charged with: