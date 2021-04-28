SCAM ALERT: Beware of the text scam targeting unemployment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning to Michiganders on Wednesday, about a text messaging scam targeting unemployment.

According to the department, the scam claims the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is making changes to the security features. The office says A similar scam has been targeting people through email, making both instances an opportunity to remind Michiganders that UIA is currently only communicating through the claimant’s Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) or via mail.

“At a time when so many people are struggling financially, bad actors are using scam texts and websites that mimic government unemployment insurance benefit websites,” Nessel said. “These sites trick people into thinking they’re applying for or certifying their UIA benefits; instead, they wind up giving scammers their personal information. I urge Michiganders to be vigilant to protect your personal information.”

Here are important reminders: