SCAM ALERT: Beware of the text scam targeting unemployment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning to Michiganders on Wednesday, about a text messaging scam targeting unemployment.
According to the department, the scam claims the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is making changes to the security features. The office says A similar scam has been targeting people through email, making both instances an opportunity to remind Michiganders that UIA is currently only communicating through the claimant’s Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) or via mail.
“At a time when so many people are struggling financially, bad actors are using scam texts and websites that mimic government unemployment insurance benefit websites,” Nessel said. “These sites trick people into thinking they’re applying for or certifying their UIA benefits; instead, they wind up giving scammers their personal information. I urge Michiganders to be vigilant to protect your personal information.”
Here are important reminders:
- UIA will not send a text message or email inviting you to apply for UIA benefits;
- if you have applied for UIA benefits and get a text or email about your application, contact your UIA directly using contact information included in your account;
- never click links sent in a text or email claiming to be from UIA; and
- if you believe someone has stolen your identity to claim unemployment benefits, report your concern to UIA.