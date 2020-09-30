Scam Alert: Seniors being told their grandchildren are in jail and they need bond money

If you’re getting a call and being told you need to take out cash as soon as possible, don’t believe it, it’s a scam.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam targetting older adults.



They’re being told, they have relatives in jail and need to send cash to an address in New Jersey.



Law enforcement officials say, this isn’t anything new and has been happening for years.



The scammers are reaching out through the phone, usually on someone’s landline.



They pretend to be someone’s Grandson or Granddaughter, begging for bond money.



During the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office says people are more vulnerable than ever.



“Everyone is looking for contact from their family members especially being cooped up in the house the whole time. If Grandma or Grandpa don’t have a super close relationship with a Grandson, they might be more excited now than usual to have contact with them. Especially if they have been quarantined because of code restrictions.” Said Lt. Chauncey Shattuck, Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.



Now, remember, if you get a call like that, it’s likely a scam.



Officials say never send any money to an unknown person or address.