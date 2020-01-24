UPDATE: School bus crash knocks out power, closes 1 school in Jackson

UPDATE – The Frost/Cascades Elementary School will be closed today due to the power outage at their building caused by the crash this morning.

The Frost/Cascades building is only building closed today.

All other schools and staff are to report.

WLNS (Jackson, MI) –  According to Consumers Energy, roughly 1600 customers are currently without power after an accident involving a school bus.

It knocked down some power poles near the intersection of Morrell Street and S West Ave.

Power officials expect power will be out until at least 9:00am.         

According to the JPS Middle School at Parkside, there were no students on the bus at the time and the bus driver was not injured.    

