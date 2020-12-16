School creates indoor winter wonderland for students

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Quiet hallways, and empty desks tells the story of a hard reality for many schools. It’s just not the same without students, including at Northeast Elementary in Jackson.

“It’s just been a really hard year for everybody, but especially the little ones because a lot of the things going on, they don’t really understand, and it’s scary,” said Principal at Northeast Elementary Erik Weatherwax.

To help lift the spirits of their students they knew they had to do something special for when the time comes when kids return again, so they got together to turn their school into a winter wonderland.

“Just bringing a little bit of Christmas magic here for the kids, and just showing them that we really care about them, and that beautifying the school really gives them that safe place,” said Kindergarten assistant, Jenna Muhammad.

Every corner, every hall way, door, and ceiling decked out in decorations. From themes like the polar express to 3D sleigh rides to ginger bread road to candy cane lane.

“It’s just fun. It was stress relieving. It’s going to be happy happy happy when the kids come back in,” said Cognitive Impaired assistant, Barb McCloskey.

In a year with so much uncertainty this allowed for teachers to take a step back from their computer screens, and do what they do best, be there for their students, who they say are family.

“I hope it reminds them that there are still good things going on, with all the scary stuff going on that there are still good things, and good caring people that are looking out for you, and want the best for you,” said Weatherwax.

The school hopes for kids to return in early January, and looks forward to when they’ll be walking, and smiling in their own winter wonderland.