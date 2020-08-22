School district receives iPad case donation

East Lansing Public Schools is getting a helping hand in their back-to-school supply distribution.

ELPS said it’s been having a difficult time finding technology vendors from which to buy during the pandemic, and they needed cases for 150 new iPads.

And on Friday, the Lake Lansing Meijer store answered their call for help and donated $1,300 worth of iPad cases.

According to a Facebook post, the store director, Sean Miller made donations out of his own pocket.

The district said it’s grateful for Meijer’s support.