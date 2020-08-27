School district troubleshoot tech issues as fall classes begin

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Local school districts are working every day to provide students with the devices they need to work from home and stay connected during the school day.

Schools around the country face shortages of laptops and tablets ahead of virtual classes. That boils down to is long wait times and some frustration.

6 News spoke with a Lansing parent who says he’s already waited hours for a Chromebook for his son this week and has no idea when he’ll get a working one. He got one device from the district on Monday after waiting several hours, but it was broken. The father and son went back Thursday and waited a few more hours in line to return the device but left without a replacement.

The father tells 6 News he understands this is a unique time and there are lots of things to figure out, but he says he wants to know if his son will have what he needs by the first day.

“School starts in a couple days, so now we’ve got to wait for them to call us again to see when we can pick it up,” Henry Garmon says. “I think is kind of like, you know, a little sad that we have to keep running back and forth doing this when it’s time for school.”

A spokesperson for the Lansing School District told 6 News they have an open pickup day at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse tomorrow and they hope to give out as many devices as possible to families who need them.

Lansing isn’t the only school district facing tech issues. The Holt Public Schools District continues to wait on an order of new Chromebooks they placed back in May. District officials say this is part of a nationwide shortage. As a result, some students will get older Chromebook models in the meantime.

Fall classes started Wednesday for Okemos Public School students, and they’re still dealing with connection and network issues. Fixing the issues led to some outages during the school day on Wednesday and Thursday.

The district asked parents to use their own personal devices yesterday if they had one on hand while they fixed the issue.

Officials in all three districts say they’re working as fast as they can to fix tech issues and make sure every student has what they need to succeed. But they also say it will take some time.