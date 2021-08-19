School districts face bus driver shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the school year begins, several districts across the state are facing a shortage of bus drivers. Some districts are desperate.

The Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation says it’s been tough.

Several school districts are reporting they only have half the drivers they need, and they honestly don’t know what to do.

The group says some of the reasons for the shortage include concerns about Covid safety – especially because many of the drivers are older.

And the pay simply isn’t enough.

6 News also had a chance to speak with the Vice President of Dean Transportation here in Lansing, which runs bus routes for several school districts across the state.

He says his company is also dealing with the shortage and they’re working hard to meet staffing levels.

“We’ve got a $650 sign-on bonus that’s payable quickly as somebody is hired, and we’ve also got additional incentives for folks working in the Lansing School District specifically up to $100 a week for joining our Dean team and supporting Lansing schools,” said Patrick Dean, Vice President of Dean Transportations Inc.

Dean transportation will be hosting a job fair on August 25 at their Lansing location, and they plan to hire on the spot.



You can find that information in the Seen On 6 Section here.