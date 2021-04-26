School proposed bonds and your tax dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly Community, and Holt Public Schools are proposing a bond that will improve schools buildings, and programs for students and it may impact your tax dollars. The proposal will be on the ballot on May 4th.



“Our kids are in and out and our faculty are in and out of buildings that really haven’t been improved for a number of years,” said David Hornak, Superintendent for Holt Public Schools.



Holt School is proposing a $148 million bond over eight years. If it passes, a homeowner with a $150,000 home would pay $132 less a year. That’s because rates were set to drop anyway.



“I think our students deserve innovative, safe, facilities that have been improved so that the next generation of students can use and enjoy our facilities and learn in them as well,” said Hornak.



A similar story in Waverly Community schools. The district is hoping to pass a $125 million bond over 30 years. If it passes tax rates will remain the same. If you have a home for worth $150,000, you will continue to pay $480.

In Okemos schools, they are asking for a millage renewal, that would raise taxes for properties that are not used as a primary residence. There’s also a sinking fund on the ballot that would be used to repair facilities.

Each districts proposal includes improving security, renovating buildings, combining and building schools.

Polls will be open from 7a.m. to 8p.m. on May 4th.