Schools close across Mid-Michigan as snow continues to fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— As snow continues to move through the Mid-Michigan area, a number of schools have already made changes to their Friday schedule.

Check the link below for a full list of active closings.

Get your latest forecast here.

More weather updates can be found here.

Stay ahead of the storms and stay informed of the changing weather conditions in mid-Michigan on your smartphones and tablets.

Get up-to-the-minute weather updates, videos, and forecasts for where you are or wherever you are going.

The StormTracker 6 Weather app is available for Apple and Android devices.