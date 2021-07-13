Schor supports federal legislation for local climate action

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor joined 146 Mayors from the Climate Mayors network in sending a letter to Congressional leaders, asking for the passage of an economic recovery and infrastructure package.

If passed, the package would support American towns and cities with addressing climate change, creating economic opportunity and confronting environmental injustice.

In Lansing, equity and resiliency are priorities in our sustainability planning efforts. We are taking advantage of all available resources, but our renewable energy and climate action initiatives will require additional support if we are going to accomplish our ambitious goals. Federal support will enable us to implement programs aimed at protection of our local resources.” Mayor Andy Schor

According to a release from Mayor Schor, the letter addressed Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Schumer, Minority Leader McCarthy and Minority Leader McConnell.

The Climate Mayors laid out their priorities as follows: