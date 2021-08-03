Schor to face Dunbar in November Lansing mayoral showdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Current Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will look to win reelection in November over Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar.

Schor and Dunbar won the two most amount of votes during Tuesday’s Primary Election, narrowing the filed from six candidates to two. They defeat Patricia Spitzley, Larry Hutchinson, Farhan Sheikh-Omar, and Melissa Huber.

Schor ran on his record telling 6 News he would give himself an A- to B+ raining over the last term. He also said it was a privilege to serve as mayor thus far.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be which is why it’s such an honor to be the mayor of this city of 118,000 because I love this city so much I get to actually help to grow this city,” said Schor. “We’ve been able to do a lot of work to strengthen our neighborhoods with funding and roads and parks and sidewalks. We’re working with our school district to make sure that we can assist our kids two of which are mine. We’re doing so much work in terms of city infrastructure and service. It’s been incredible.”

6 News also spoke with Schor about pending lawsuits, by employees of the city, who claim they were treated differently, because of their race. Schor says racism will not be tolerated under his watch, and he’s working to promote diversity.

“We don’t stand for racism,” said Schor. “We’ve had to fire employees because of it, we will certainly reason and hear what people have to say, and we will continue to make sure our policies and our actions are equitable.”

As for Kathie Dunbar, the city councilwoman says she’s running to get more done for the city.

“I’m limited as a council member in what I can do to move the city forward. I have to work with 8 people. we have to get a vote of 5.”

Dunbar says she’s doing this because she does not like the direction the city is going.

Some of Dunbar’s top priorities are police reform, addressing the recent uptick of gun violence in Lansing Through hospital-based interventions, and creating attainable housing options for low-income families.

“Where is the mental health aspect of this? where is the help for drug addiction? where is the help for youth programs and employment programs? Why aren’t we investing in those?” said Dunbar.

“You work with people who are immediate victims of gun violence while they’re in the hospitals with their families with their friends. Before retaliation happens get them the trauma counseling they need get them the wrap-around services they need.”