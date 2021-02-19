SCOREBOARD: 5th Quarter Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A look at this week’s games and scores throughout the night as they happen.

Saranac: 13 Laingsburg: 7 (boys)

Eastern: 21 Williamston: 82 (girls) Final

Pewamo-Westphalia: 60 Fowler: 34 (boys)

Portland St. Pats: Potterville: (boys) 7 p.m.

Lansing Catholic: 37 at Charlotte: 7 (boys)

Sexton: 15 Eaton Rapids: 8 (boys)

St. Johns: 43 Mason: 30 (girls)

Portland: 54 Ionia: 29 (girls) Final

Fowlerville: 3 Haslett: 15 (girls) Half

Burton Atherton: 21 Morrice: 22 (boys) Half

Fulton: 58 Bath: 32 (Boys) Final

