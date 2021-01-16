SCOREBOARD: Michigan High School Football Semifinal Saturday

**** Scores will be updated throughout the games as they become available****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you ready for football Mid-Michigan? It’s Semifinal Saturday and three local teams are looking to punch their ticket to the State Finals, while one local 8-Man team, is looking to bring home the title of state champ.

DIVISION 3

Dewitt (10-0): Muskegon (9-1): Quarter: Time Remaining: The Panthers of DeWitt enter this week having not played a game since November, and face off against Muskegon. The Big Reds are no strangers to the Panthers. Muskegon ended DeWitt’s season last year in this same Semifinal match-up DIVISION 4 Williamston (9-1): Detroit Country Day (7-2): Quarter: Time Remaining: With a win over Detroit Country Day the Hornets could make their first State Final appearance since 2010, which just about every single one of the current players remember. Coach Steve Kersten expects this game to be a battle, on both sides of the ball, and if Williamston wants to come out victorious its going to have to do it by getting yardage on the ground. Senior running back Sullivan Sparks will have to put together another big-time performance.

DIVISION 5

Lansing Catholic (8-2): Frankenmuth (10-0): Quarter: Time Remaining:

Lansing Catholic is looking to defend last year’s state championship, but first getting to the big game has to come from beating a tough undefeated team out of Frankenmuth. Junior Alex Watters will be the Cougars’ starting quarterback after Joey Baker (who’s been the starter all season) broke his collarbone early on in Lansing Catholic’s 28-5 Regional Final win over Grosse Ile.

8-MAN DIVISION 2 FINALS

Portland St. Patrick (10-0): Powers North Central (10-0): Quarter: Time Remaining:

This is the third time in four years St. Pats has made it to the state title game, but in both of those appearances they walked away as the runner-up. In 2017 they fell to Crystal Falls Forest Park 54-12, then last season they lost to Pickford 48-15.