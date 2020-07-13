Search continues for missing Lansing woman

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The search is on in Lansing for a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

A Lansing Police spokesperson says the department was notified by the family of Amy Cole that the 60-year-old woman is missing and could be endangered.

Cole was last seen in the 500 block of Clifford Street wearing a navy blue pajama set.

The family says the woman could be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Yaris.

They say the woman has a medical condition and needs her medication.

If you have information about the woman please contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.