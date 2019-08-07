Search continues for two Michigan teenagers who have been missing since late June

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Researchers at Michigan State University will develop an innovative platform to identify proteins that can not currently be identified.

Over 8000 protein identifications from human cells can be accomplished using the advanced method.

The new platform will advance biology research like cancer research and neuroscience.

The project designers are also hoping they can get under-represented local high school students interested in chemistry and biology research careers.

$670,446 is being provided by the National Science Foundation to support researchers, teachers and scholars.

The National Science Foundation will invest more than $250 million over the next five years to advance and educate the next generation of researchers.

Michigan State University is just one of the 193 institutions across 47 U.S. states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

"Investment in exemplary faculty members early in their careers is key to achieving the National Science Foundation's mission to enhance the United States' science and engineering ecosystem," said NSF Director France Córdova.