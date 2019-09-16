UPDATE: Search ends for 3 missing children in West Michigan

UPDATE (Monday 10:30 a.m.) – Authorities say three missing Ottawa County children were found safe Monday. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office the children have been turned over to their guardian.

ORIGINAL STORY: A West Michigan Sheriff’s Office is asking for help today finding three missing and endangered children.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies is requesting information on 4-year old Nicholas Smith, 10-year old Kaidence Enriquez and 8-year old Walter Enriquez, who are believed to be with their biological mother Kristen Enriquez and her boyfriend Jamichael Smith.

They were last known to be driving a 2006 Gray Volkswagen Passat

bearing Michigan License Plate DVW5016.

The subjects are believed to still be in the Grand Rapids Area.

If you have any information please call 911 or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911.