Search is on for credit card fraud suspects in Ingham Co.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in tracking down two suspects in connection with a credit card fraud.

According to the ICSD Facebook page it all began earlier this week in the Holt area when valuables were stolen from a parked car.

The victim’s credit card showed up at the Meijer on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing this week.

The two suspects are pictured, both wearing N-95 masks. One suspect is wearing a distinctive orange and red camouflage sweatshirt and the other is wearing a gray hoodie with black pants.

They were photographed leaving in a dark colored SUV.

If you have any information about the two suspects you are asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-244-1825.