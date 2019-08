A search continues near Eaton Rapids for a man who ran from police this morning and who may be armed.

The Michigan State Police and other agencies are searching an area near M-99 and Bunker in Eaton Rapids.

Officers were serving a warrant to Joshawa Vergason, 23, when the man took off running.

He is described as a white male, mid-20s and is believed to be not wearing a shirt or shoes.

If you should see the man, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.