EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An 81-year-old man with dementia is missing in East Lansing and police are asking for your help.

Octavius Murray was last seen this morning on foot in the area of Coolidge Road near Ramblewood Drive in East Lansing.

He was wearing a brown and cream plaid shirt, tan shorts and dark brown sandals with black socks.

If you see anyone matching this description please dial 911 or call 517-351-4220.