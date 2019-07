Have you seen this young woman? The Lansing Police Department Facebook page has information on a teen who was last seen June 27.

Iliana Roque, 16, is a Hispanic female, has black hair and brown eyes, is 4’8″ tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact either the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.