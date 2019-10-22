Search is on for vandals who damaged MSU Jewish club

The search is on for two men who are caught on camera apparently vandalizing a MSU Jewish campus club.

The two men are seen apparently damaging the MSU Hillel club’s Sukkah.

A Sukkah is a hut-like structure assembled for the week-long festival, Sukkot, which commemorates the time after the Israelites’ freedom from slavery in Egypt.

MSU Hillel issued a statement via their Facebook page Monday evening thanking people for helping to identify the suspects.

“Thanks to several tips, we believe the suspects have been identified and the information is being shared with the police. East Lansing is a wonderful, inclusive and welcoming community. We know that the actions of these two individuals do not reflect our students’ values and beliefs. Thank you again for your support and we will keep you updated as we learn more.” MSU Hillel

MSU Hillel shared in a separate post the incident of the vandalism:

Two men trespassed the MSU Hillel property and destroyed the Sukkah at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Oct. 19, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The two men appeared to be under the influence, the post stated.

MSU Hillel said information of the incident has been shared with police and the group will provide updates on the investigation.