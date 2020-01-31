Search is on in Michigan for prisoner “improperly released” from Ohio jail

The Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshals and local police agencies are looking for a Michigan man released by mistake from an Ohio jail and believed to be headed to the Detroit-area.

Talleon Brazil, 31, was released on bond improperly January 21 and picked up by family members who, police say, they believe brought him back to the Detroit area.

Brazil had been serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility until he was picked up January 14 by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to face drug-related charges in Ohio.

A week later he was released on bond.

Brazil is described as 6’1″ tall and weighs about 205 pounds.

He had been sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on Feb. 26, 2010 in Wayne County for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

“We are focused on finding this individual and returning him to custody as soon as possible,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “We are asking for help from the public to contact the police or to call 911 if you have information that would assist in the investigation.”

If you see Brazil, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

