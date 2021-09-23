Second Amendment advocates holding rally at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite the cold and rainy weather, a group of Second Amendment advocates are holding a rally on the Capitol Lawn.

The event is scheduled to go from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. today.

Right now there are roughly 100 people at the event, and they are underneath a tent that the organizers set up.

The group said in a press release that the purpose of the event is to “hear your elected officials, mingle with other Second Amendment advocates, visit vendor tables, and exercise your right to keep and bear arms.”

They said open and concealed carry is welcome, but not required.

They decided to host the event “to show support for the Second Amendment and allow citizens to meet with their legislators to discuss gun rights issues.”