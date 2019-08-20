Second arrest in connection with teen fatal shooting

A second person has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Lansing teen earlier this month.

Malcom Williams, 23, of Lansing has been charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and two felony firearms counts.

He was identified Monday as a suspect and Williams turned himself in to police today.

Williams is charged as a second suspect in the death of Taijion Gant following an argument at Ferris Park in Lansing on August 5.

On August 9, Lansing police announced Denzel Gibbons, 19, of Lansing was charged with seven counts, including assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and five weapons charges.

Williams is being held on $200,000 bond and will be in court August 29.