Second Lansing apartment complex tagged by city; residents have questions

A second apartment complex in Lansing has been tagged by city inspectors for not being up to code.

Capitol Village apartments on East Edgewood Avenue in Lansing received this pink slip pictured above today telling them they needed to vacate by January 31st.

Autumn Ridge Apartments received the same notice yesterday.

Lansing City officials tells 6 News there are roughly 250 apartments in this unit.

Monday 6 News updated the situation with residents of the Autumn Ridge apartments where city inspectors had tagged building for not meeting code requirements.

The apartment complexes are owned by the same person.

