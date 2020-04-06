Second Michigan lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rep. Karen Whitsett has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Michigan House Democrats.
The Democrat from Detroit didn’t attend the last House session on March 17th and has self-quarantined since becoming ill.
Caucus members, as well as House Speaker Chatfield, have been notified of the situation and instructed to take precautionary measures.
Whitsett’s positive result is “another reminder that everyone must follow the recommended guidelines” and “practice social distancing to stop the spread of this virus,” said House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills.
The announcement came after Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, tested positive and after Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died with family members suspecting he had the virus.
Detroit has been the epicenter of the outbreak in Michigan with 5,023 confirmed cases and 193 deaths.
