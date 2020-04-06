Second Michigan lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)-- Michigan lawmakers plan to convene to lengthen Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration amid the coronavirus pandemic but are at odds over the extension and whether the session is even necessary.

The Republican-led Legislature is scheduled to meet Tuesday, three weeks after the last voting. Since then, one legislator has died from a suspected COVID-19 infection and two others have tested positive, causing uneasiness over congregating in Lansing.