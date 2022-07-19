LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have a strategy, stick to it. At least that’s what one Michigan lottery player is saying after using the same set of numbers to win the lottery twice.

The lucky player recently won $339,768 playing the Fantasy 5 game from the Michigan Lottery. The Genesee County man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize in the June 29 drawing.

The winning numbers were 05-07-09-12-33.

“I have always played the same set of numbers on draw games,” said the 59-year-old winner. “In 2007, I won a $250,000 Mega Millions prize on my special set of numbers and decided to keep playing them.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize.

“The morning after the drawing, I checked the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on the Lottery app and recognized them as soon as I saw them. I woke my wife up right away to tell her the good news! We both couldn’t believe it.”

The winner plans to take a trip with his winnings, and then save the rest for retirement.