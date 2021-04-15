Secretary Benson condemns Republican voting legislation

State republicans are pushing new voting laws that democrats call “voter suppression.” Michigan Secretary of State held a press conference today to discuss the legislation.

This comes after dozens stood in front of the capitol on Tuesday demanding the stop to voter suppression. General motors, ford, and several other Michigan businesses are also against these voter laws saying they go against principles such as equitable access to the ballot.

During today’s press conference Jocelyn Benson, and others condemned these bills. There are 39 of them. They would require voters to provide a copy of their ID’s when they submit mail-in ballots, put time restrictions on mail-in drop boxes, stop election officials from sending out too many main-in ballots and stop city clerks from pre-paying for postage for these mail-in ballots and more.

Republicans say they will our elections more secure.

Secretary of State Benson says these moves would increase identity theft and discriminates against low-income voters. She says it simply makes voting harder.

“We just want to do the job of protecting every single citizens’ right to vote regardless of where they live, regardless of how they choose to vote. And regardless of who they vote for these bills, make it harder to do that regardless of what side of the aisle you are on. And that’s why we all need to come together right now and speak the truth, follow the facts and the data and make sure everyone in Michigan knows exactly what’s going on here,” said Benson.

Benson also says she encourages citizens to speak out, and fight for the right of democracy and the right to vote.

