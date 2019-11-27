Secretary Benson to replace unreliable kiosks with new self-service stations

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced today that she will replace unreliable, hard-to-use kiosks and replace them with new, user-friendly self-service stations.

Her announcement comes as a commitment to a pledge she made earlier this year, which said that every Michigander deserves easy access to SOS services and modern technology to do so.

After testing 12 new self-service stations in a pilot phase this month, the project will expand to replace all 93 existing kiosks by the end of January and add 57 more, for a total of 150, by the end of April.

In addition to Secretary of State branch offices, many of the new stations will be in grocery stores such as Kroger and Meijer. Most of the stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For an up-to-date listing of locations with the new self-service stations, visit Michigan.gov/SOSSelfService.

“We’ve already seen a significant increase in customers using the new machines,” Benson said. “During the pilot phase, the number of transactions increased significantly on three-quarters of the new machines compared to the same period the previous year. In some locations, the increase has been as much as 57 percent.”

The new kiosks are similar to the old ones. The self-service stations will offer renewals for automobiles, motorcycles and boat. The stations can also print auto and motorcycle tabs. Boat tabs will be mailed to customers. The new self-service stations will add numerous driver-related transactions once the Michigan Department of State completes the second portion of its computer system upgrade in March 2021.

The Department of State is partnering with vendor Intellectual Technology Inc. (ITI) on the new stations, which are being provided at no cost to the state. Customers will pay a technology service fee of $3.95 for every vehicle renewed at a self-service station. Transactions normally take less than two minutes.

ITI is also offering the service in multiple languages. The pilot phase offered transactions in English and Spanish. Arabic is in the process of being added and other languages will join them as the need arises. Many of the new machines also will accept cash, which was not an option prior. The new stations also accept American Express credit cards, in addition to the Discover, MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards the previous kiosks accepted.