Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm pushes manufacturing

HOLLY, Mich. (WLNS) — President Joe Biden will announce a new national goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030 and today former Governor and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm- who is no stranger to Michigan- says the state stands to win big.

“They sent me here on this day to underscore what it looks like. that means that suppliers that the automakers themselves are creating jobs.”

The semi-conductor chip shortage has caused many Michigan plants to shut down.

Granholm continues,

“This is exactly why the president really wants to focus on building up supply chains here so that we are not reliant on others for our own independence. and so we’re working on it-the administration is working on it-but ultimately we need action in congress.”

It’s a challenge representative Elissa Slotkin says she’s glad to be solving with someone who has ties to Michigan.

“The fact that the secretary is able to bring her deep background in the state means that we have the best champion possible to make sure all those big announcements turn into jobs and opportunities and into money here in our state”, said Slotkin.

President Biden’s infrastructure deal has bipartisan support, but still some say the trillion dollar bill could misuse taxpayer funds.

But for facilities like Magna, Granholm says it means growth.

“Part of the bipartisan deal includes 6 billon dollars in battery developing and manufacturing. part of his goal is to standup new semiconductor fabrication facilities. this company could be doing twice three times what it currently does if it had more access to chips.”

The big three automakers say they’re on board with the President’s electric vehicle goals.

For now, the target is voluntary.