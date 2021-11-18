Secretary of State Benson lifts driver’s licenses suspensions for 150,000 Michiganders

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Thursday that her office has lifted suspensions on over 150,000 Michiganders’ driver’s licenses.

Last month the Department lifted 12,000 suspensions.

Michiganders who are now able to renew their licenses may have to pay a reinstatement fee or reapply for a license.

The Secretary of State’s office also canceled driving infractions of over 350,000 Michiganders, however there were many infractions that remained in place and many may still have suspsended licenses.

“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” said Benson in a press release. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them.”

Residents can visit their Secretary of State online account to view their letter and purchase a copy of their driving record. Instructions and additional information are available at SOS – Clean Slate (michigan.gov).