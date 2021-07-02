Secretary of State Benson speaks on Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act decision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has released a statement following the Supreme Court decision involving the Voting Rights Act of 1965, in which she calls for urgent action from Michigan voters to act with urgency to guard the “voting rights of all”.

This decision is a tragic misinterpretation of one of the most important pieces of federal legislation in our nation’s history and strikes at the heart of all who have sacrificed so much so that our democracy works for all. Justice Kagan’s dissent is an important reminder of the critical partnership between the state and federal government in ensuring the constitutional protections of democracy are made real for every citizen, and a call to action for every one of us to remain vigilant against all attempts at every level to restrict access to the freedom to vote.

That’s why our work to protect against discriminatory policies and practices in our elections, tell the truth about real threats to the security and integrity of our democracy, and guard the voting rights of all Michigan citizens must continue, at a greater pace and with greater urgency than ever before.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson