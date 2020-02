UPDATE 10:50 a.m.: (WLNS)

The network issue that caused some services at the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office to go offline has now been resolved.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS):

The Michigan Secretary of State branch offices are offline, according to a social media post by the office.

The post states that the offices cannot perform transactions because of a system issue.

Staff are working to resolve the issue and will provide updates via their Facebook page.